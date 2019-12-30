Zennies (ZENI) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $176.00

Zennies (CURRENCY:ZENI) traded up 103.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. Zennies has a market cap of $146,408.00 and approximately $176.00 worth of Zennies was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zennies has traded up 103.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Zennies coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HiCoin (XHI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000196 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded up 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Zennies Profile

Zennies is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2017. Zennies’ total supply is 1,000,812,836 coins. Zennies’ official Twitter account is @zenizone . The official website for Zennies is zeni.zone

Buying and Selling Zennies

Zennies can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zennies directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zennies should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zennies using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

