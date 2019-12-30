BitCoal Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (COAL)

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. BitCoal has a total market capitalization of $658.00 and $1.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BitCoal has traded 0.6% lower against the dollar. One BitCoal coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitCoal alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.29 or 0.00632847 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 53.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003931 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001388 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About BitCoal

COAL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCoal’s official website is bitcoal.io

Buying and Selling BitCoal

BitCoal can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCoal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitCoal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCoal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.