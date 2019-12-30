Short Interest in Evolving Systems Inc (NASDAQ:EVOL) Rises By 11.6%

Evolving Systems Inc (NASDAQ:EVOL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, a growth of 11.6% from the November 28th total of 39,800 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 32,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Evolving Systems stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Evolving Systems Inc (NASDAQ:EVOL) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,037 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,095 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.26% of Evolving Systems worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 23.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVOL stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,236. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.96 and a 200 day moving average of $0.92. Evolving Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.11 million during the quarter. Evolving Systems had a positive return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 93.48%.

About Evolving Systems

Evolving Systems, Inc provides real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers acquisition and activation solutions, including Smart Dealer, a tool set that enables SIM retailers to sell SIM cards; and Dynamic SIM Allocation, a SIM Activation solution.

