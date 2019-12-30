$304.13 Million in Sales Expected for Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) will announce sales of $304.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Ingevity’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $300.40 million and the highest is $311.50 million. Ingevity posted sales of $278.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Ingevity will report full year sales of $1.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ingevity.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Ingevity had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 53.69%. The firm had revenue of $359.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Ingevity’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NGVT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Ingevity to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Ingevity to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Ingevity from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingevity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.89.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Ingevity by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Ingevity during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Ingevity during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ingevity by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Ingevity by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NGVT traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.78. The company had a trading volume of 8,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,744. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.08. Ingevity has a fifty-two week low of $72.59 and a fifty-two week high of $120.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

