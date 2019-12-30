Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Brokerages expect Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) to report $0.98 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ingevity’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the lowest is $0.79. Ingevity reported earnings of $1.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Ingevity will report full year earnings of $4.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.87. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $6.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ingevity.

Get Ingevity alerts:

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $359.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.44 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 53.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Ingevity to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ingevity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Ingevity to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingevity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Ingevity by 579.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 31,481 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ingevity by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,559,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Ingevity by 668.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 104,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,910,000 after acquiring an additional 91,109 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ingevity during the 3rd quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ingevity by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 39,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 14,181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NGVT traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $86.78. 8,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,744. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.08. Ingevity has a 1-year low of $72.59 and a 1-year high of $120.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ingevity (NGVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.