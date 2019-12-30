Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) Short Interest Down 13.8% in December

Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 85,200 shares, a decline of 13.8% from the November 28th total of 98,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FISI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Financial Institutions by 114.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Financial Institutions during the second quarter valued at $175,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Financial Institutions during the second quarter valued at $210,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Financial Institutions by 412.3% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Financial Institutions by 28.9% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on FISI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISI traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $32.07. 17,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,318. Financial Institutions has a 1-year low of $25.08 and a 1-year high of $33.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.31 million, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.86.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $44.84 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%.

About Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as the holding company for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. It operates in two segments, Banking and Non-Banking. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and sweep investments, as well as individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

