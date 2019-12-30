Analysts Expect Ranger Energy Services Inc (NYSE:RNGR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Ranger Energy Services Inc (NYSE:RNGR) to post ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ranger Energy Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ranger Energy Services will report full year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ranger Energy Services.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.25). Ranger Energy Services had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $84.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.65 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RNGR shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Ranger Energy Services in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Ranger Energy Services from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Ranger Energy Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ranger Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ranger Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.35.

Shares of NYSE RNGR traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.44. 3,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,184. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.75 and its 200 day moving average is $6.55. Ranger Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $8.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 250,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. 26.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides well service rigs and related services in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions. The company offers well completion support services, such as milling out composite plugs used during hydraulic fracturing, wireline, and snubbing services; workover services, including retrieval and replacement of existing production tubing; well maintenance services comprising replacement of downhole artificial lift components; and decommissioning services consisting of plugging and abandonment services.

