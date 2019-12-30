First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 81,400 shares, a decrease of 11.2% from the November 28th total of 91,700 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.2 days.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Kiley III sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $45,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,180.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

Get First Financial Northwest alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in First Financial Northwest by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in First Financial Northwest by 2,387.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 19,102 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in First Financial Northwest by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in First Financial Northwest by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 907,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,836,000 after purchasing an additional 39,495 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in First Financial Northwest by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 100,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FFNW traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $14.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,736. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.06 million, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.70 and its 200 day moving average is $14.37. First Financial Northwest has a 52-week low of $13.20 and a 52-week high of $17.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 million. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 15.91%. On average, research analysts expect that First Financial Northwest will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. First Financial Northwest’s payout ratio is currently 25.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Northwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Northwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.