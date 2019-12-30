$76.45 Million in Sales Expected for Ranger Energy Services Inc (NYSE:RNGR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Ranger Energy Services Inc (NYSE:RNGR) will post sales of $76.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ranger Energy Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $75.40 million and the highest is $77.50 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ranger Energy Services will report full-year sales of $334.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $332.10 million to $337.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $330.63 million, with estimates ranging from $318.60 million to $342.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ranger Energy Services.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.25). Ranger Energy Services had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $84.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.65 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RNGR shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Ranger Energy Services from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays set a $7.00 price objective on Ranger Energy Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Ranger Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ranger Energy Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Ranger Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.35.

NYSE:RNGR traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.44. 3,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,184. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.55. Ranger Energy Services has a one year low of $4.75 and a one year high of $8.76. The company has a market cap of $104.17 million, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 3.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 250,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.78% of the company’s stock.

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides well service rigs and related services in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions. The company offers well completion support services, such as milling out composite plugs used during hydraulic fracturing, wireline, and snubbing services; workover services, including retrieval and replacement of existing production tubing; well maintenance services comprising replacement of downhole artificial lift components; and decommissioning services consisting of plugging and abandonment services.

