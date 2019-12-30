Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Vuzix Corp (NASDAQ:VUZI) traded down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.01 and last traded at $2.03, 17,538 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 92% from the average session volume of 215,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vuzix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vuzix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th.

Get Vuzix alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $68.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.46.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.02). Vuzix had a negative net margin of 335.28% and a negative return on equity of 82.90%. The business had revenue of $1.16 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUZI. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vuzix by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 724,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 176,371 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Vuzix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $646,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Vuzix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $592,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Vuzix by 112.7% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 144,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 76,469 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Vuzix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. Institutional investors own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

Vuzix Company Profile (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display devices in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company offers its products in the form of smart glasses and AR glasses. Its products include monocular smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; and blade smart sunglasses for applications ranging from basic text messaging and answering the phone to overlaying mapping directions, menus, weather, events, stock quotes, video conferencing, sports updates, social feeds, bio-metrics, and others.

Read More: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Vuzix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vuzix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.