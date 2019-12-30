LIQUEFIED NAT G/S (OTCMKTS:LNGLY) Trading Up 3.6%

LIQUEFIED NAT G/S (OTCMKTS:LNGLY) was up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.58 and last traded at $0.58, approximately 108,734 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 124% from the average daily volume of 48,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.64.

About LIQUEFIED NAT G/S (OTCMKTS:LNGLY)

Liquefied Natural Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification and progression of liquefied natural gas (LNG) development projects to facilitate the production and sale of LNG. It operates through LNG Infrastructure, and Technology and Licensing segments. The company's projects include the Magnolia LNG project located in Lake Charles, Louisiana, the United States; and the Bear Head LNG project situated in Point Tupper, Richmond County, Nova Scotia, Canada.

