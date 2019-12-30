Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) Shares Up 1.9%

Shares of Huttig Building Products Inc (NASDAQ:HBP) rose 1.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.58 and last traded at $1.58, approximately 1,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 34,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Huttig Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.19.

Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). Huttig Building Products had a negative return on equity of 33.83% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $215.70 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Huttig Building Products by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huttig Building Products by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 6,787 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huttig Building Products by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 320,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huttig Building Products by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 630,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 54,100 shares during the period. Finally, Mill Road Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huttig Building Products by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,901,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,907,000 after acquiring an additional 214,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.86% of the company’s stock.

About Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP)

Huttig Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes millwork, building materials, and wood products for new residential construction, home improvement, remodeling, and repair work in the United States. The company offers various millwork products, including exterior and interior doors, pre-hung and factory finished door units, windows, patio doors, mouldings, frames, stair parts, and columns under the Therma-Tru, Masonite, Woodgrain, HB&G, Simpson Door, Final Frame, BrasPine, Arauco, Windsor Windows, and Rogue Valley Door brands.

