AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Trading Up 1.3%

AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF)’s stock price was up 1.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.85 and last traded at $4.85, approximately 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.79.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.27.

About AGF Management (OTCMKTS:AGFMF)

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

