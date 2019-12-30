Coin Hodl (OTCMKTS:MXRSF) Stock Price Up 12.6%

Coin Hodl Inc (OTCMKTS:MXRSF)’s stock price rose 12.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16, approximately 500 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 2,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average of $0.12.

About Coin Hodl (OTCMKTS:MXRSF)

Coin Hodl Inc operates as a merchant banking and financial advisory company. It engages in the digital currency investment and direct equity investment activities. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

