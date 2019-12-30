Gobimin (CVE:GMN) Trading Up 9.8%

Gobimin Inc. (CVE:GMN)’s stock price was up 9.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23, approximately 2,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 10,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The company has a current ratio of 11.52, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $12.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.28.

About Gobimin (CVE:GMN)

GobiMin Inc, together with its subsidiaries, invests in equity, debt, or other securities in China. The company operates through two segments, Mining Business and Investment Business. It is also involved in the development and exploration of gold and mineral properties; and property holding and leasing activities, as well as provision of business and consultancy services.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Gobimin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gobimin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.