Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) Sets New 1-Year High at $23.24

Shares of Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:BLBD) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.24 and last traded at $23.14, with a volume of 2402 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.98.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLBD. ValuEngine raised shares of Blue Bird from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Blue Bird in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Get Blue Bird alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.64 million, a PE ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.02.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). Blue Bird had a negative return on equity of 56.27% and a net margin of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $343.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blue Bird Corp will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Blue Bird by 19.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 19,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Blue Bird in the third quarter worth $225,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Blue Bird by 5.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Blue Bird by 33.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 20,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Blue Bird in the third quarter worth $301,000. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Bird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Bird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.