Black Tusk Resources (CNSX:TUSK) Stock Price Down 20%

Black Tusk Resources Inc (CNSX:TUSK)’s share price dropped 20% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.04 and last traded at $0.04, approximately 256,908 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $0.05.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.11.

About Black Tusk Resources (CNSX:TUSK)

Black Tusk Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in Canada. It holds an option to acquire 100% interests in the Goldsmith property that consists of 11 claims covering an area of approximately 823.7 hectares located in southeastern British Columbia. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Black Tusk Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Tusk Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.