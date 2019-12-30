Midnight Sun Mining (CVE:MMA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.10

Midnight Sun Mining Corp (CVE:MMA) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 29500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 million and a PE ratio of -35.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.12.

Midnight Sun Mining Company Profile (CVE:MMA)

Midnight Sun Mining Corp., a mineral exploration and development company, acquires and explores for mineral properties in Africa. The company primarily explores for copper, cobalt, nickel, and gold deposits. It has an option to acquire 60% interest in two mineral exploration permit licenses covering an area of 506 square kilometers located in Solwezi, Zambia.

