Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Short Interest Up 7.2% in December

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 29,930,000 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the November 28th total of 27,930,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 13,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of Facebook stock traded down $3.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $204.62. 8,063,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,935,995. Facebook has a twelve month low of $128.56 and a twelve month high of $208.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $17.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Facebook will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. Rosenblatt Securities set a $242.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target (up previously from $260.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.44.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total transaction of $51,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,935.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 5,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.60, for a total transaction of $1,093,489.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,083,646 shares of company stock valued at $388,895,738. 14.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 20.8% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 12.9% in the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 481 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

