First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) Short Interest Update

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 463,100 shares, an increase of 9.0% from the November 28th total of 424,800 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 78,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days.

In other news, EVP Timothy K. Harris sold 2,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $89,204.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $30,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,531 shares of company stock valued at $140,449. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get First Defiance Financial alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First Defiance Financial by 43.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 102,677 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after buying an additional 31,046 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in First Defiance Financial by 6.6% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,327 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Defiance Financial by 205.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,237 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 14,952 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in First Defiance Financial by 6.3% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 63,585 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in First Defiance Financial by 13,221.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 26,776 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 26,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

FDEF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sandler O’Neill upgraded First Defiance Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Defiance Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded First Defiance Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th.

Shares of FDEF traded up $0.39 on Monday, reaching $31.29. The stock had a trading volume of 6,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,732. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.72. First Defiance Financial has a 12-month low of $23.77 and a 12-month high of $31.83.

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $40.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.15 million. First Defiance Financial had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 27.21%. On average, analysts expect that First Defiance Financial will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Defiance Financial Company Profile

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service; and commercial real estate, commercial, consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for First Defiance Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Defiance Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.