Farmmi Inc (NASDAQ:FAMI) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Farmmi Inc (NASDAQ:FAMI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 99,900 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the November 28th total of 93,200 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FAMI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.81. 4,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,585. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.45. Farmmi has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $5.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farmmi during the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Farmmi by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 15,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Farmmi by 1,356.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 234,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 218,645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

About Farmmi

Farmmi, Inc processes and sells agricultural products in China, the United States, Japan, Canada, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers shiitake and Mu Er mushrooms; and other edible fungi products, including bamboo fungi, agrocybe aegerila, pleurotus eryngii, grifola frondosa, coprinus comatus, and hericium erinaceus.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Farmmi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmmi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Vuzix Stock Price Down 3.3%
Vuzix Stock Price Down 3.3%
LIQUEFIED NAT G/S Trading Up 3.6%
LIQUEFIED NAT G/S Trading Up 3.6%
Huttig Building Products Shares Up 1.9%
Huttig Building Products Shares Up 1.9%
AGF Management Trading Up 1.3%
AGF Management Trading Up 1.3%
Coin Hodl Stock Price Up 12.6%
Coin Hodl Stock Price Up 12.6%
Gobimin Trading Up 9.8%
Gobimin Trading Up 9.8%


© 2006-2019 Ticker Report