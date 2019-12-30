Farmmi Inc (NASDAQ:FAMI) Short Interest Update

Farmmi Inc (NASDAQ:FAMI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 99,900 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the November 28th total of 93,200 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FAMI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.81. 4,536 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,585. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.45. Farmmi has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $5.03.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farmmi during the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Farmmi by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 15,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Farmmi by 1,356.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 234,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 218,645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Farmmi, Inc processes and sells agricultural products in China, the United States, Japan, Canada, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers shiitake and Mu Er mushrooms; and other edible fungi products, including bamboo fungi, agrocybe aegerila, pleurotus eryngii, grifola frondosa, coprinus comatus, and hericium erinaceus.

