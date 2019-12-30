Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.08.

REI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities set a $2.80 price objective on Ring Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ring Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:REI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.57. The stock had a trading volume of 76,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,624. Ring Energy has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $6.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.64.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $50.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.63 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Ring Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 11.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 10,789 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 4.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Ring Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 218.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 688,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 471,744 shares during the last quarter.

Ring Energy Company Profile

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 36.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. As of the above date, it also had interests in 17,408 net developed acres and 58,620 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties; and 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties.

