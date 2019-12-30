Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $426.00 Million

Brokerages expect that Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) will announce $426.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Pan American Silver’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $400.36 million and the highest is $451.63 million. Pan American Silver posted sales of $173.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 145.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Pan American Silver will report full year sales of $1.29 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Pan American Silver.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.25. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $352.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 87.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

PAAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Pan American Silver from $23.20 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Pan American Silver from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pan American Silver presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.21.

PAAS stock traded up $0.72 on Wednesday, hitting $23.86. 242,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,002,599. Pan American Silver has a 12-month low of $10.26 and a 12-month high of $23.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.06.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 31,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 169,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 29,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

