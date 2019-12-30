Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.08.

Several equities analysts have commented on REI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ring Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Northland Securities set a $2.80 price target on shares of Ring Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

Ring Energy stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.57. The company had a trading volume of 76,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,624. Ring Energy has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $6.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.64.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $50.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.63 million.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ring Energy in the first quarter worth $208,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 11.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 10,789 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 4.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ring Energy in the second quarter worth $338,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ring Energy by 218.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 688,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 471,744 shares in the last quarter.

About Ring Energy

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 36.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. As of the above date, it also had interests in 17,408 net developed acres and 58,620 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties; and 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties.

