$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Safe Bulkers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.07. Safe Bulkers posted earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will report full-year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.11. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Safe Bulkers.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The shipping company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $47.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.67 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Safe Bulkers by 206.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 79,387 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 53,480 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Safe Bulkers by 9.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,092 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 7,142 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Safe Bulkers by 4.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,596,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after buying an additional 148,795 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Safe Bulkers by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 484,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 26,600 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Safe Bulkers during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SB traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.71. The company had a trading volume of 11,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,706. Safe Bulkers has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $2.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $177.22 million, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services worldwide. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of February 14, 2019, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 8.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3.8 million deadweight tons.

