Zacks: Brokerages Expect Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) will post $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Denny’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.17. Denny’s reported earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denny’s will report full-year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Denny’s.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $124.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.62 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 18.80%. Denny’s’s revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DENN shares. TheStreet cut Denny’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Maxim Group raised Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine lowered Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

NASDAQ:DENN traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,384. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.05. Denny’s has a 52-week low of $15.88 and a 52-week high of $23.88.

In other Denny’s news, VP Stephen C. Dunn sold 58,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $1,138,057.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $702,691.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 2.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 68,491 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 317.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 59,098 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 44,929 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the second quarter valued at $1,292,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 206.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,076,609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,509,000 after acquiring an additional 725,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Denny’s by 16.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 252,729 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,753,000 after acquiring an additional 35,180 shares during the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

