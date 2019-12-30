$77.81 Million in Sales Expected for Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) will announce $77.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ladder Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $74.99 million and the highest estimate coming in at $83.25 million. Ladder Capital posted sales of $64.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Ladder Capital will report full-year sales of $292.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $289.30 million to $297.33 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $321.91 million, with estimates ranging from $303.99 million to $351.44 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ladder Capital.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ladder Capital had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $69.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 44.7% on a year-over-year basis.

LADR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Ladder Capital in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.10 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.87.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LADR. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 252.9% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 162.9% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. 50.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LADR stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.16. 30,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,797. Ladder Capital has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $18.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.00. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 77.18 and a quick ratio of 77.18.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 69.74%.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

