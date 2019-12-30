Nusantara Resources Ltd (ASX:NUS) Insider Kamen Palatov Buys 100,000 Shares

Nusantara Resources Ltd (ASX:NUS) insider Kamen Palatov acquired 100,000 shares of Nusantara Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.34 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of A$33,500.00 ($23,758.87).

NUS stock traded down A$0.01 ($0.01) during midday trading on Monday, reaching A$0.32 ($0.22). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,082 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is A$0.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$0.23. The stock has a market cap of $53.06 million and a PE ratio of -24.23. Nusantara Resources Ltd has a 52 week low of A$0.14 ($0.10) and a 52 week high of A$0.47 ($0.33). The company has a quick ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

About Nusantara Resources

Nusantara Resources Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of gold resources in Indonesia. It holds a 100% interest in the Awak Mas gold project that covers an area of 14,390 hectares located in South Sulawesi province, Indonesia. The company was formerly known as Awak Mas Holdings Pty Ltd.

