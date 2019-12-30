Nusantara Resources Ltd (ASX:NUS) Insider Kamen Palatov Buys 100,000 Shares

Nusantara Resources Ltd (ASX:NUS) insider Kamen Palatov acquired 100,000 shares of Nusantara Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.34 ($0.24) per share, for a total transaction of A$33,500.00 ($23,758.87).
NUS stock traded down A$0.01 ($0.01) during midday trading on Monday, reaching A$0.32 ($0.22). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,082 shares. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is A$0.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$0.23. The stock has a market cap of $53.06 million and a PE ratio of -24.23. Nusantara Resources Ltd has a 52 week low of A$0.14 ($0.10) and a 52 week high of A$0.47 ($0.33). The company has a quick ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 6.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
About Nusantara Resources
