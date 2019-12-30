Ren 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.51 Million (REN)

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 30th. Ren has a market capitalization of $26.02 million and $1.51 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ren has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Ren token can now be bought for $0.0316 or 0.00000434 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, Binance, UEX and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ren alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038311 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $445.99 or 0.06095292 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000468 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029735 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00037043 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001895 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002593 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Ren Token Profile

Ren (CRYPTO:REN) is a token. It was first traded on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 822,503,651 tokens. Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject . The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg . Ren’s official website is renproject.io

Ren Token Trading

Ren can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Huobi Global, Tidex, Kyber Network, OKEx, UEX, DDEX and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ren and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.