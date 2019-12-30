Centrality (CENNZ) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $307,310.00

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. Over the last seven days, Centrality has traded down 18.1% against the dollar. One Centrality token can currently be bought for $0.0942 or 0.00001287 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, UEX and Cryptopia. Centrality has a market cap of $100.73 million and approximately $307,310.00 worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013748 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00191474 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.85 or 0.01323625 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000623 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00025226 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00123320 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,069,442,193 tokens. The official message board for Centrality is medium.com/centrality . Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Centrality’s official website is www.centrality.ai

Centrality can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrality should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centrality using one of the exchanges listed above.

