Swing Price Tops $0.0117 on Major Exchanges (SWING)

Swing (CURRENCY:SWING) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One Swing coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0117 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. Swing has a total market cap of $51,402.00 and $6.00 worth of Swing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Swing has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000044 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00001417 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded 50.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Swing Profile

Swing is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2015. Swing’s total supply is 4,404,597 coins.

Buying and Selling Swing

Swing can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swing should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Swing using one of the exchanges listed above.

