Bitcore (BTX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1,182.00

Bitcore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. One Bitcore coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00001866 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, CoinExchange, Exrates and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Bitcore has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcore has a market capitalization of $2.39 million and $1,182.00 worth of Bitcore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7,309.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.74 or 0.01815500 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $210.16 or 0.02872167 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.75 or 0.00584286 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011216 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.25 or 0.00632115 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00063540 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00024022 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00391994 BTC.

About Bitcore

Bitcore (BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2017. Bitcore’s total supply is 18,013,296 coins and its circulating supply is 17,512,337 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcore is bitcore.cc

Buying and Selling Bitcore

Bitcore can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge, HitBTC, Bit-Z, Exrates, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and QBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

