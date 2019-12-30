Nxt Achieves Market Cap of $9.53 Million (NXT)

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 30th. One Nxt coin can now be bought for $0.0095 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, HitBTC, OKEx and SouthXchange. Nxt has a total market capitalization of $9.53 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nxt has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00022351 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00014312 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00008023 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005644 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00008132 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000122 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007986 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Nxt Coin Profile

Nxt (NXT) is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. Nxt’s official website is nxt.org . The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Nxt is nxtforum.org . Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Nxt

Nxt can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, C-CEX, CoinEgg, SouthXchange, Livecoin, LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Bittrex, OKEx, HitBTC, Poloniex and Indodax. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nxt should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nxt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

