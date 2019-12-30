Voyager Token (VGX) Market Cap Hits $4.03 Million

Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. Voyager Token has a market cap of $4.03 million and $150,233.00 worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Voyager Token has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. One Voyager Token token can now be bought for about $0.0181 or 0.00000248 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038311 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $445.99 or 0.06095292 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000468 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029735 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00037043 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001895 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002593 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Voyager Token (VGX) is a token. It launched on June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 tokens. The official website for Voyager Token is www.ethos.io . Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here

Voyager Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Voyager Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Voyager Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

