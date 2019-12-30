Bytom (BTM) Price Hits $0.0662 on Major Exchanges

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. Over the last week, Bytom has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bytom has a market cap of $66.35 million and approximately $6.67 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytom coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0662 or 0.00000905 BTC on major exchanges including CoinEgg, Kucoin, EXX and CoinTiger.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.75 or 0.00584286 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011216 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000048 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00009840 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000275 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Bytom Profile

Bytom (CRYPTO:BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 21st, 2014. Bytom’s total supply is 1,407,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,002,499,275 coins. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bytom is bytom.io

Bytom Coin Trading

Bytom can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, LBank, OTCBTC, OKEx, Kucoin, CoinEgg, BigONE, Neraex, ZB.COM, BitMart, Gate.io, Cryptopia, CoinEx, FCoin, HitBTC, CoinTiger, EXX, Huobi and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

