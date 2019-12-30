Syscoin (SYS) Price Reaches $0.0200

Syscoin (CURRENCY:SYS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 30th. In the last week, Syscoin has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $11.50 million and approximately $394,244.00 worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Syscoin coin can now be bought for $0.0200 or 0.00000275 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade By Trade, Bittrex, Sistemkoin and Poloniex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Syscoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.75 or 0.00584286 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011216 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000048 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00009840 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 27th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 574,723,103 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Syscoin is /r/SysCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Syscoin is syscoin.org

Syscoin Coin Trading

Syscoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittylicious, Binance, Bittrex, Sistemkoin, YoBit, Livecoin, Tux Exchange, Trade By Trade and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syscoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SYSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Syscoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Syscoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.