DigixDAO (DGD) Price Tops $17.89 on Exchanges

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One DigixDAO token can currently be bought for about $17.89 or 0.00245466 BTC on popular exchanges including Liqui, IDEX, BigONE and Huobi. DigixDAO has a market capitalization of $35.78 million and approximately $736,307.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DigixDAO has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013748 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00191474 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.85 or 0.01323625 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00018099 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000623 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00025226 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00123320 BTC.

DigixDAO Token Profile

DGD uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. DigixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@digix . The official website for DigixDAO is digix.global . The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal

According to CryptoCompare, “The DAO token is built on ethereum. The ICO – or initial coin offering – raised $5.5million to acquire the 85% of the DGD tokens. “

DigixDAO Token Trading

DigixDAO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Binance, HitBTC, Liqui, Gate.io, Cobinhood, AirSwap, Bancor Network, IDEX, Radar Relay, Bitbns, Livecoin, Huobi and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigixDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

