BitSend (BSD) Trading 24.4% Lower Over Last Week

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 30th. One BitSend coin can now be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, SouthXchange, Cryptopia and Bittrex. During the last seven days, BitSend has traded down 24.4% against the US dollar. BitSend has a total market capitalization of $105,424.00 and approximately $181.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00045914 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.63 or 0.00582632 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005278 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000198 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000058 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000982 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitSend Coin Profile

BSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 7th, 2014. BitSend’s total supply is 25,689,325 coins. The official website for BitSend is www.bitsend.info . BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send

Buying and Selling BitSend

BitSend can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia, Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Livecoin and SouthXchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitSend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitSend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

