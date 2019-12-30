Takkt Ag (ETR:TTK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Takkt Ag (ETR:TTK) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €15.90 ($18.49).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TTK shares. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €9.00 ($10.47) price objective on shares of Takkt and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on shares of Takkt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €16.50 ($19.19) price objective on shares of Takkt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Takkt in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on shares of Takkt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th.

Shares of ETR TTK traded up €0.06 ($0.07) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €12.58 ($14.63). 27,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,952. The firm has a market cap of $825.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68. Takkt has a twelve month low of €10.52 ($12.23) and a twelve month high of €15.98 ($18.58). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €11.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €12.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.29.

TAKKT AG operates as a business to business direct marketing company for business equipment in Europe and North America. It offers pallet lifting trucks, universal cabinets, desk chairs, environmental cabinets, and containers for hazardous materials for transport, plant, warehouse, and office equipment; transport packaging solutions, such as collapsible boxes, package padding, shipping pallets, and stretch films; and serving platters and food baskets, as well as kitchen stoves and freezers.

