Iungo Market Cap Achieves $20,490.00 (ING)

Iungo (CURRENCY:ING) traded 31.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 30th. Over the last week, Iungo has traded down 18.9% against the US dollar. Iungo has a total market cap of $20,490.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Iungo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Iungo token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, YoBit and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Iungo alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038311 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $445.99 or 0.06095292 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000468 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029735 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00037043 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001895 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002593 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Iungo Profile

Iungo (ING) is a token. It was first traded on September 21st, 2017. Iungo’s total supply is 62,553,604 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. Iungo’s official Twitter account is @IUNGOnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Iungo is /r/iungo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Iungo is iungo.network . The official message board for Iungo is medium.com/@iungo

Iungo Token Trading

Iungo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Iungo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Iungo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Iungo using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “INGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Iungo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Iungo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.