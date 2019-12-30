Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) Receives $11.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SBBP. Evercore ISI began coverage on Strongbridge Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine raised Strongbridge Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Strongbridge Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Shares of SBBP traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.03. 8,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,135. The company has a market capitalization of $115.46 million, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.41. Strongbridge Biopharma has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $5.69.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 million. Strongbridge Biopharma had a return on equity of 45.77% and a net margin of 211.37%. Equities analysts anticipate that Strongbridge Biopharma will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in the second quarter worth $42,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in the second quarter worth $66,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in the second quarter worth $96,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in the second quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in the second quarter worth $236,000. 50.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company's commercial products include Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States; and Macrilen, an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist for use in the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency.

