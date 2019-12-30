American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th.

In related news, CFO Robert F. Barton sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $1,120,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,930,798.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in American Assets Trust by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its position in American Assets Trust by 8.3% in the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 4,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in American Assets Trust by 4.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in American Assets Trust by 2.6% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 16,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.28. 6,809 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,642. American Assets Trust has a 52 week low of $38.94 and a 52 week high of $49.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.33). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $98.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.72 million. Analysts forecast that American Assets Trust will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.42%.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc (the ?company?) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

