Brokerages Set argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX) PT at $162.33

Shares of argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $164.20.

ARGX has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on argenx from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised argenx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. William Blair raised argenx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Cowen initiated coverage on argenx in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on argenx in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ ARGX traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,123. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.52 and its 200 day moving average is $134.69. argenx has a twelve month low of $95.01 and a twelve month high of $167.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.83 and a beta of 1.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of argenx by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. increased its stake in shares of argenx by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of argenx by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of argenx during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of argenx by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. 58.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About argenx

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

