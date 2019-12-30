Brokerages Set Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) Price Target at $33.50

Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.57.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Commerzbank upgraded Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. TheStreet lowered Qiagen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Thursday. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Friday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Qiagen from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QGEN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Qiagen by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Qiagen by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Qiagen by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Qiagen by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 10,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Qiagen by 354.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. 62.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QGEN stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.66. The company had a trading volume of 268,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,824,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.45. Qiagen has a twelve month low of $25.04 and a twelve month high of $43.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.27.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Qiagen had a positive return on equity of 12.24% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $382.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Qiagen will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

