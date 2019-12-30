EASYJET PLC/S (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of EASYJET PLC/S (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

ESYJY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of EASYJET PLC/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of EASYJET PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of EASYJET PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of EASYJET PLC/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of EASYJET PLC/S in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS ESYJY remained flat at $$19.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. 31 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,631. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.17. EASYJET PLC/S has a twelve month low of $10.64 and a twelve month high of $19.94.

EASYJET PLC/S Company Profile

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

