EASYJET PLC/S (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of EASYJET PLC/S (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

ESYJY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of EASYJET PLC/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of EASYJET PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of EASYJET PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of EASYJET PLC/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of EASYJET PLC/S in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Get EASYJET PLC/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ESYJY remained flat at $$19.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. 31 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,631. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.17. EASYJET PLC/S has a twelve month low of $10.64 and a twelve month high of $19.94.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for EASYJET PLC/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EASYJET PLC/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.