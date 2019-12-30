Greggs plc (LON:GRG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Greggs plc (LON:GRG) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,990 ($26.18).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GRG. Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($26.31) price target on shares of Greggs in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Greggs in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Greggs from GBX 1,610 ($21.18) to GBX 1,760 ($23.15) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.26) price objective on shares of Greggs in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Greggs from GBX 2,050 ($26.97) to GBX 2,100 ($27.62) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Get Greggs alerts:

GRG traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,292 ($30.15). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,094. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,103.62 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,102.11. Greggs has a 12 month low of GBX 1,254 ($16.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,496 ($32.83). The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.57.

In other Greggs news, insider Roger Whiteside sold 1,194 shares of Greggs stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,804 ($23.73), for a total transaction of £21,539.76 ($28,334.33).

Greggs Company Profile

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, drinks, snacks, small cakes and muffins, breakfast products, and sweet bakery treats, as well as porridges, salads, and soups. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised stores in motorway service stations and petrol forecourts.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Greggs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greggs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.