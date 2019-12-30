SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) Short Interest Update

SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,470,000 shares, a growth of 14.1% from the November 28th total of 3,040,000 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 773,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SLG shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on SL Green Realty from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine lowered SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Barclays set a $107.00 target price on SL Green Realty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SL Green Realty from $84.50 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,426,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,499,000 after purchasing an additional 31,325 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,315,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,580,000 after purchasing an additional 103,875 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,652,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $213,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,128 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 942.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,586,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,729 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,311,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,424,000 after purchasing an additional 13,695 shares during the period. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLG stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $91.90. 17,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,591. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.07. SL Green Realty has a one year low of $75.46 and a one year high of $93.91.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($1.33). SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $248.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that SL Green Realty will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This is an increase from SL Green Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.36%.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

