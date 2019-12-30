Akzo Nobel NV (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Receives $38.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Akzo Nobel NV (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AKZOY shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Akzo Nobel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Akzo Nobel from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akzo Nobel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

OTCMKTS AKZOY traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.08. 32,764 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,381. Akzo Nobel has a one year low of $26.20 and a one year high of $34.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.07. The stock has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 70.34% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Akzo Nobel will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. The company offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry; and specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials primarily under the Dulux, Coral, Levis, and Flexa brands.

