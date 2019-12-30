Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) Short Interest Update

Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,910,000 shares, a decline of 13.8% from the November 28th total of 6,860,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

In related news, Director Steven B. Hochhauser purchased 2,000 shares of Servicemaster Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.01 per share, with a total value of $70,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,382.23. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Servicemaster Global alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Servicemaster Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $373,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Servicemaster Global by 1,719.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 175,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,808,000 after buying an additional 165,821 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Servicemaster Global by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,731,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $488,065,000 after buying an additional 400,762 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii bought a new position in Servicemaster Global during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Servicemaster Global by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 92,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,176,000 after buying an additional 45,215 shares during the last quarter.

SERV stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.42. 30,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,864,224. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Servicemaster Global has a 12-month low of $33.53 and a 12-month high of $58.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.46.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Servicemaster Global had a positive return on equity of 7.91% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Servicemaster Global will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SERV. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Servicemaster Global to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Servicemaster Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Buckingham Research restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down from $61.00) on shares of Servicemaster Global in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Servicemaster Global from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Servicemaster Global in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.67.

Servicemaster Global Company Profile

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Servicemaster Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Servicemaster Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.