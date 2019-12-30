Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 24,460,000 shares, a decline of 10.7% from the November 28th total of 27,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.2 days. Approximately 21.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

SBH stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.21. The company had a trading volume of 50,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,951. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.03. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.51. Sally Beauty has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $21.98.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $965.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.06 million. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 7.01% and a negative return on equity of 221.38%. Sally Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Sally Beauty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

In other news, insider Mark Gregory Spinks sold 25,000 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $462,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,137.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBH. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sally Beauty by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 12,797 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sally Beauty by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Sally Beauty by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 224,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Sally Beauty by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 212,202 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Sally Beauty by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,343,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,602,000 after acquiring an additional 114,000 shares during the period.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

